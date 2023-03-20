358 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 291.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $104.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

