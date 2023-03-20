State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

