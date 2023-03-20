Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Visa were worth $47,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $217.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.