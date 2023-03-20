DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after buying an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,601,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $89,968,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.5% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,673,000 after acquiring an additional 112,170 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.1 %

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,201.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 125.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,143.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $977.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

