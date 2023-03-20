Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,194 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55,270 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $26,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after buying an additional 167,495 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,463,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $650,546,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,071,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Shares of LOW opened at $197.36 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.11. The stock has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

