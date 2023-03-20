AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Lowered by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £101 ($123.10) to £119 ($145.03) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.35) to £135 ($164.53) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.25) to £130 ($158.44) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.61 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

