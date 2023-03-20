Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,148 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.48 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

