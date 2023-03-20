Old Port Advisors Sells 132 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 30,362.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 235,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 234,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.31 and its 200 day moving average is $140.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.76.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

