Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,051 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Mondelez International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

