Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $630.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $597.58 and its 200-day moving average is $536.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

