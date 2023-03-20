606 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Stolper Co lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 3,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

