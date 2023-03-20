First Citizens Financial Corp Buys 400 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $290.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

