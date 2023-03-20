Verity & Verity LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Verity & Verity LLC reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $139.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $1.1887 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

