North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,290 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.21.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

