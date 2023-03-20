Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $125.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average is $123.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

