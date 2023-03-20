North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 11,776 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,776 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

PFE opened at $40.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

