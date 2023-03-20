Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

