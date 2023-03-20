Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $339.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.41. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $292.40 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.59.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
