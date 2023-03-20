Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 110.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,791,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 4.1 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $89.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.