Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Cut by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

