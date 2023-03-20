Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $125.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

