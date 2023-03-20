Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PFE opened at $40.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $225.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.