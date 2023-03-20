Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Cut to $230.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.75.

Shares of DG opened at $208.83 on Monday. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

