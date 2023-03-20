Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,060,504 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 203.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Tyson Foods worth $98,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

TSN stock opened at $58.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

