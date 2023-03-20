Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,023,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,623 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $110,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in NiSource by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in NiSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in NiSource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

NiSource Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:NI opened at $27.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

