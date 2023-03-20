Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 681,781 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 72,468 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.32% of NetApp worth $40,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,704 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity at NetApp

NetApp Stock Performance

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $145,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $1,951,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.