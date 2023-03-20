Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,313,442 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,887,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.92% of BOX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 55.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOX by 18.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $98,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,206.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,696 shares of company stock worth $1,779,626 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 512.20, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.07. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.31 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

