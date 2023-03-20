Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,137 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. HP comprises approximately 1.4% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in HP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in HP by 50.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in HP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock worth $2,105,460. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.