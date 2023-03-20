Green Alpha Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $130.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

