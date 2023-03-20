Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,251 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Canadian Solar worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $72,003,000 after purchasing an additional 723,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,171 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 6.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 877,696 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 179,770 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Canadian Solar Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.