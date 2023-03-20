Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $28.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $598.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.40 million. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.