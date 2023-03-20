The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cato by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Cato in the third quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 64.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cato by 33.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the third quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Trading Down 0.9 %

Cato stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $15.83.

Cato Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cato in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.