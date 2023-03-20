SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SEDG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of SEDG opened at $267.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.