Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 225 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Equinix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Shares of EQIX opened at $690.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $710.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

