48,557 Shares in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kronos Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kronos Bio by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,818,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Kronos Bio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Kronos Bio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $1.51 on Monday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.