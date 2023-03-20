Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.13 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

