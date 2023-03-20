19,916 Shares in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Bought by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

