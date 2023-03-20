Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,206,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 567.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $102.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

