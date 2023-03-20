Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 390,452 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,452 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.