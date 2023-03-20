Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,357 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after buying an additional 246,210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,928,000 after buying an additional 307,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

