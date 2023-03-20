Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $65.24 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,174,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 19.3% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $65,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,003,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 94,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $62.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $76.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

