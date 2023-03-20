KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 130,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

