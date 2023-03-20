KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $32.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

