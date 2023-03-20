McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 94,501 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.15 and a 200-day moving average of $262.97. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

