KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.1% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,297,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $329.18 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.