Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $195.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.