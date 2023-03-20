Bath Savings Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,871 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 537.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,863,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 855,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of T opened at $18.13 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

