Stonnington Group LLC Has $240,000 Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sempra Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company's stock, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $145.34 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.21 and a 200-day moving average of $156.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.18%.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

