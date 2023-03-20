Stonnington Group LLC Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $49.15 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

