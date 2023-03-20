Stonnington Group LLC Sells 10,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.